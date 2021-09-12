Driving licence expired? Now, renew it online in four easy steps

When the validity of driving licence is over, usually we approach an agent. However, you can apply for renewing your expired driving licence and even pay the fees online. You can apply online and submit the copy at the RTO office.

Step 1

All the information like the licence and vehicle registration details is available on the website of the motor vehicles department (www.parivahan.gov.in). Open the Parivahan website. On the webpage, 'Vahan' deals with vehicle-related procedures and 'Sarathi' deals with licence-related issues. Click on Sarathi, choose driving-related service and then on the state from where you have obtained your licence. All the services related to the driving licence will appear on the screen.

Step 2

Choose 'DL Service' (driving licence service). Provide your licence number and date of birth and the details about the licence owner will appear. If the details are correct, then click on the 'yes' option. Then choose ‘driving licence renewal’. The option to update your mobile phone number will show up. If you haven't updated the mobile phone number, then do it and immediately you will receive the application number as SMS.

Step 3

When you apply for renewal of driving licence, you will get the options to download the self-declaration form, form 1, form 1A and form 2. These are the forms for medical fitness, eye certificate and physical fitness. Download them and take prints. The form will have your photo and digital signature. Visit a medical officer and eye specialist, get yourself examined and obtain a signature from them on the form.

Step 4

Open your application window after providing your application number and date of birth, get all the documents scanned and upload them. While scanning, ensure that the medical officer-eye specialist's seal and registration number are clear. After that, pay the fees online and then submit the application. After the online procedures are over, submit the copies of all the documents at the RTO along with the original driving licence. Also provide an envelope with your full address along with pin code and phone number, and a Rs 42 stamp. The licence will reach your home. Due to the prevailing circumstances, all the validity dates of driving licences have been extended until December 31. The application can be submitted through Akshaya Kendras or E-Seva Kendras.

How to change address

If you want to change your address on the driving licence, you can apply through the 'Change of address' option on the Parivahan site. The address can be updated during driving licence renewal too. The service will cost Rs 260. You need to uploaded all the required documents for address change.

RTO appointment

You need to book an appointment with the RTO when you are changing your address, when you are applying for a duplicate driving licence or if you want to make any changes on the licence. On the day of appointment, you need to be present at the RTO with a self-declaration.

Grace period

If you are applying for renewal of the driving licence within one year of the expiry of its validity, you can do so without paying any fine. If it is after a year, you need to follow the procedures required for applying for a fresh driving licence. For up to five years, you need to give only the part two road test. If it is over five years, you have to appear for the part one ground test (H test) too. Currently, you can renew your licence within the last year of its validity.

Black list

If you get involved in any criminal activity, your driving licence will be blacklisted. You can remove your name from the blacklist only after you pay a fine, after the completing the duration of the punishment like licence suspension, or after attending in-person for a hearing.