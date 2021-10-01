Aditi Chatterjee: This engineer-turned-educationist is fascinated by young minds

Aditi Chatterjee belongs to the new-age school of educationists. With three decades of experience in the field of education, the biggest lesson she has been offering to all those involved in the pretty serious business of education is that "the learning environment must be one of fun and not fear".

Chatterjee is an academic who has dabbled with diverse streams of education all over the country, as a student and a teacher.

She has been working in Kerala for the past three years and is now serving as the director of the department of research and innovation at the Silver Hills Institutions, Kozhikode.

Earlier, she was the academic dean of Silver Hills Public School.

Chatterjee will be a key speaker at Techspectations Educate 2021, the fourth edition of Manorama Online's flagship digital summit.

A pragmatist to the core, Chatterjee's areas of expertise include classroom resource management, curriculum planning, policy implementation and pupil motivation.

Over the years, she has also proved herself to be an excellent communicator and problem solver.

"Working with young minds always fascinates me. There is so much wonder and eagerness to discover the World in the eyes of students. Patience and the willingness to listen has always drawn students closer to me. I come across more as a friend and facilitator than authority. I prefer to model and practice the virtues that I would want others to emulate than just talk about it. Honesty, sincerity, perseverance and punctuality are an integral part of me," she says about her approach towards education.

As an educator, she is a strong supporter of the creative methodology – an approach that questions the traditional norms of classroom learning – which assumes added significance in the post-pandemic times.

Before coming to Kerala for her second stint in the state, she worked as the dean of academics at Tagore International School, Kailash, New Delhi.

Prior to that she served as an education counsellor at Delhi Public School, freelance trainer and educator at Harper Collins and Oxford University Press.

She started her career as a teacher in Study Hall, Lucknow and then worked as an English teacher in Delhi Public School, Lucknow and Golbal Indian International School, Singapore.

Teaching and exploring the myriad areas of the process of education appear to be a passion rather than profession to her. She had her formal education in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (BTech from BIT Jharkhand) and business management (MBA, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune). Aditi also has a PG Diploma in Career Counselling and Guidance.

