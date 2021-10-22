Techspectations Educate 2021, Manoramaonline's digital summit, on Saturday

Techspectations Educate 2021, the fourth edition of Manoramaonline's premier digital summit, will be held on Saturday. The one-day virtual event, scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm, will see a series of intense discussions on the evolving nature of education post pandemic.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan are among a stellar line-up of speakers at the summit, titled 'Techspectations EDUCATE', held in association with Jain Online.

Dharmendra Pradhan will deliver the keynote address on ‘National Education Policy (NEP): Approach, opportunities and challenges'.

In the subsequent session, Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, will speak on 'National Education Policy and its broader impacts on education ecosystem'.

The following sessions will witness the heads of various tech companies, both within the country and abroad, as well as tech experts, start-up chiefs and university professors sharing new ideas and innovations in their field. The main topics of discussion at the summit will be the changes in the education sector, the influence of augmented reality, virtual classrooms, e-books, digital tutoring, edtech, and the role of start-ups.

The discussions and sessions at 'Techspectations Educate 2021' have been formulated with the objective of providing a holistic view of the challenges and opportunities facing the educational sector.

Over 1,000 registered delegates will attend the virtual summit.

The programme

The summit will kickstart with an opening ceremony wherein ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwath Narayan C N will address the gathering. Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be University); Kiruba Shankar, CEO, Business Blogging Pvt Ltd; and Mariam M Mathew, CEO, Manoramaonline will speak.

The first panel discussion of the summit will be on 'Kerala EdTech Startup Ecosystem'. John M Thomas, CEO, Infopark Kerala; Shery S Kurian, CEO, Tutorcomp; Muhammed Rashid, Founder & CEO, Codesap Technologies LLP; Saiju Aravind, Founder & CEO, EduBrisk; and Joyal Joseph Joy, Founder, Teacherind will be the participants.

Another panel discussion in the post-noon session will be on the topic, 'Online Upskilling Challenges & Vision Beyond 2021'. The participants will be Arjun Mohan, CEO–India, upGrad; Dr Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be University); Sasank Potturu, CEO, Conduira; Dr Rajeev Ramachandran, Business Head – Horizon, Manorama; and Tom Joseph, Director – New Initiatives, Jain (Deemed-to-be-University).

This will be followed by a talk by Siddharth Banerjee, Managing Director – India & Asia, Pearson, on the topic 'Creative Education in New Normal with the Transformative Impact of Teaching'.

'The Immersive Classroom: Experiences with AR/VR & New Age Technology' is the next panel discussion on the platter.

Teresa Jacobs, Executive Director – Learning, ISDC; Dr Manoj Nagasampige, Director – Directorate of Online Education, Manipal Academy of Higher Education; Jaya Nagarajan, Principal, Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School; Aditi Chatterjee, Director – Research and Innovation, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School; and Ajith Jacob, Principal, The Choice School will speak.

For details on 'Techspectations Educate' click here https://educate.techspectations.com