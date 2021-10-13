Upskill with upGrad | CEO Arjun Mohan throws light on the changing face of education

The notion that the learning process and skill development are limited to school and college years has been shattered in this digital age. Employees across the world are facing the need to constantly upskill to meet the new challenges at their workplace. The education sector is also trying to catch up with the changing times.

The belief that assimilation of knowledge is only to secure a job belongs to a bygone generation. Institutions are also preparing to meet the dynamic requirements of modern educational sector.

Amid this changing scenario, upGrad offers opportunities to professionals to develop their skills. The company's mantra itself is ‘LifeLongLearning’.

Arjun Mohan, the CEO-India of upGrad, pointed out that changes in the educational sector were evident even before the advent of COVID-19. However, Covid expedited the changes in the field of online education. Thus, companies are trying to capitalise on the potential of online education. The education sector in India is projected to become a $14.33-billion business by 2024.

He also pointed out that more and more universities are investing in the field of online learning. He further explained that upGrad is now helping over 100 universities and colleges across the country to capitalise on the potential of online education. ‘#RahoAmbitious’ is an upGrad campaign that strives to motivate working professionals to pursue education further.

Arjun Mohan's career

Arjun has 17 years of experience in this field. Before joining upGrad, Arjun Mohan had been working as the chief business officer (CBO) at BYJU's. Before becoming the CBO, Arjun had been the marketing vice-president at BYJU's. Prior to that, he was with the sales and operations team at Titan Industries. He had also previously worked for Tata Motors, Tata Realty and Infrastructure, and Sir Dorabji Tata and Allied Trusts.

After graduating from IIM Kozhikode with a gold medal, Arjun was first appointed as the Tata Administrative Services manager. Though upGrad was founded in 2015, the company could not find a qualified person to head it until they came across Arjun.

"The number of people pursuing courses at upGrad has crossed 10 lakh in five years. The company now aims to get another 10 lakh people on board within the next 18 months. upGrad also plans to give training to the professionals in India's top companies," Arjun Mohan stated.

Currently, premier universities, both within and outside the country, have joined hands with upGrad. The number of universities associated with upGrad tripled in 2021, according to Arjun Mohan. upGrad next plans to expand its services to more regions such as Central Asia, Asia-Pacific, the UK, and USA.

‘Techspectations Educate 2021'

This year, Kerala's own technology summit 'Techspectations' focuses on capturing the developments in the education sector in India. Arjun Mohan is among the several experts who will share their thoughts on the changing face of the education sector at the Techspectations, which is hosted by Manorama Online.

Manorama Online is set to host the fourth edition of the digital summit on October 23. The summit will be held even as the global economy strives to recover from the Covid-induced crisis and return to the path of revival by exploring new opportunities. Tech experts, influencers in the field, top brand heads, luminaries from various fields and start-ups will be part of Techspectations.

Jain Online is the main partner of the summit. Visit https://educate.techspectations.com/ to know more about the summit and book your seat in advance

