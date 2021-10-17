Mashreq Bank Country Head & CEO Madhav Nair is Indian Banks’ Association secretary

Mumbai: Mashreq Bank Country Head and Chief Executive Officer Madhav Nair has been elected as the secretary of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

The managing committee of the banking industry’s lobby group elected UCO Bank Chairman M. K. Goyal as the chairman and SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara, Canara Bank MD and CEO L.V. Prabhakar and IDBI Bank MD and CEO Rakesh Sharma as deputy chairmen, at its meeting held on October 14.

Madhav Nair, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, has been a member of the IBA managing committee since 2016. He did his higher studies from the Manipal Institute of Technology and the Manila-based Asian Institute of Management.