Five-door Mahindra Thar likely to be launched in 2023

Mahindra is readying a five-door Thar. Though no official announcement has been made yet, the new variant of the Thar is reportedly undergoing trials and is expected to hit the market in 2023.

Apart from this, Mahindra is likely to drive in nine new vehicles, including new Bolero and Scorpio. Mahindra aims to strengthen its presence in the SUV segment with these new vehicles.

There were reports that apart from the five-door variant, Mahindra is planning to introduce a more affordable Thar with lesser engine power. Moreover, according to reports, the Thar could also gain an additional row of seats.

The Thar was launched with both petrol and diesel engines in an all-wheel drive layout. The 2.0-litre mStalion turbo petrol produces 150 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as well as a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out 130 bhp of peak power and 300 Nm of peak torque has a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Four-wheel drive and manual-shift transfer case are standard.