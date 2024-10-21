Amazon Diwali Sale: Apply for an Insta EMI Card to enjoy shopping on Amazon with easy EMI options

Discover how you can make the most of the best deals of Amazon's Diwali Sale with EMI options to make your shopping more affordable and hassle-free.

While thousands of shoppers rush to grab the best deals at this year's Amazon Diwali Sale, discerning buyers are discovering a financial tool that makes their purchases even more affordable - the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. This payment solution transforms jaw-dropping prices into comfortable monthly instalments, putting your Amazon wishlist within easy reach.

Why the Amazon Diwali Sale is the best time to shop

The Amazon Diwali Sale brings massive price cuts across categories, from the latest smartphones to home appliances. Premium brands offer major discounts on select merchandise, making this the perfect time to upgrade your lifestyle. These deals are available for a limited period, with some lasting just 24 hours.

Flash deals and lightning offers pop up throughout the sale period, featuring products at their lowest prices of the year. From designer electronics to festive home decor, the sale encompasses everything you need to make this Diwali special.

How the Insta EMI Card can transform your Diwali shopping experience

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card steps in to make these attractive deals even more appealing. Instead of depleting your savings in one go, you can spread your payments across comfortable monthly instalments. This means you don't have to wait months to save up for that perfect television or the latest smartphone.

When shopping during the Amazon Diwali Offer Sale, your Insta EMI Card converts high-value purchases into manageable monthly payments. This smart financial tool ensures you don't miss out on limited-period offers just because of temporary budget constraints.

Features of the Insta EMI Card that make shopping easy

Generous credit limit: Access up to Rs. 3 lakh in pre-approved credit, enabling you to shop for multiple items across different categories without worrying about immediate payment.

Low-cost EMIs: Split your Amazon purchases into low-cost, manageable payments without the stress of any hidden charges.

Flexible repayment options: Choose repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months based on your financial comfort. This flexibility helps you plan your budget effectively while enjoying your purchases immediately.

How to apply for your Insta EMI Card online and use it for Amazon shopping

Remember, before you apply, Insta EMI Card has certain basic eligibility criteria that you must meet:

Age: 21 - 65 years

Nationality: Indian

Income: Must have a regular source of income

Credit Score: 720 or higher

Valid documentation: PAN card, Aadhaar card, address proof, bank account information.

To apply for your Insta EMI Card online, follow this step-by-step guide:

Download the Bajaj Finserv App or visit the official Bajaj Finserv website.

Navigate to the Insta EMI Card page.

Enter your mobile number.

Use the one-time password or OTP you receive to authenticate your identity.

Fill in the application form to know your credit limit.

Complete the KYC verification process using your Aadhaar card details or DigiLocker.

Pay the one-time joining fee of Rs. 599.

Register for the e-mandate, and your Insta EMI Card will be activated.

Using your Insta EMI Card to shop during the Amazon Diwali Offer Sale is straightforward:

Visit the Amazon India website during the Diwali Sale.

Browse the available products and offers, select the items you wish to purchase, and add them to your shopping cart.

During checkout, enter your Insta EMI Card details and select a tenure that works for you.

The price of your purchase will be split into easy EMI payments across your chosen tenure.

Pay the nominal upfront charge and complete the transaction.

Shopping with your Insta EMI Card beyond Amazon

Your Insta EMI Card serves as a versatile payment tool across more than 1.5 lakh partner stores throughout India. The card's vast acceptance network spans over 4,000 cities.

This widespread acceptance makes the card a valuable financial companion long after the Amazon Diwali Sale concludes. Whether you're shopping online or at physical stores, your purchases remain eligible for easy EMI conversion.

Smart shopping tips for Amazon Diwali Sale

Plan your purchases: Research products beforehand and create a prioritised shopping list. Compare prices across different sellers to ensure you're getting the best deal available during the sale.

Choose optimal EMI tenure: Calculate your monthly budget and select an EMI tenure that keeps your instalments comfortable. Remember, longer tenures mean smaller monthly payments but more interest overall.

Track deal timings: Monitor lightning deals and schedule your shopping accordingly. Some best offers appear at specific times and sell out quickly.

Set payment reminders: Mark your EMI due dates on your calendar or set up auto-pay to maintain a perfect payment record and build your credit score.

Compare total costs: Factor in the EMI interest rates when comparing different payment options to make informed decisions.

Check product reviews: Read authentic customer reviews and ratings before finalising your purchase.

Maintain payment discipline: Regular EMI payments improve your credit score, potentially leading to higher credit limits for future purchases.

How Insta EMI Card benefits your financial health beyond the Amazon Diwali Sale

The Insta EMI Card helps maintain healthy cash flow by preventing large, one-time expenditures from disrupting your monthly budget. This becomes especially valuable during festive seasons when multiple expenses arise simultaneously.

You retain the freedom to prepay your EMIs without any foreclosure charges, offering complete flexibility in managing your finances. This feature proves particularly useful when you receive additional funds through bonuses or other sources.

So, why wait? Apply for your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card now and transform how you shop this festive season. With seamless online application and instant approval, you could be shopping with EMI options just in time for the best deals.