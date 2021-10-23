Hybrid learning is the way forward, NEP can change society: Karnataka Education Minister Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka’s Minister for Higher Education Minister, Information Technology & Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has termed hybrid learning as the way forward.

“Covid-19 has disrupted our education ecosystem, but it has accelerated the use of technology and online education. It should co-exist with offline education. So hybrid learning is the way forward,” he said while delivering the lead talk on 'National Education Policy and its broader impacts on education ecosystem' at the Techspectations Educate 2021, the fourth edition of Manoramaonline's premier digital summit, on Saturday.

He said Techspectation is a unique event as it aims to take technology to every nook and corner of the world. “This is a unique platform which can strengthen the education system and its quality,” he said.

Delving into the initiatives taken by the Karnataka government in ensuring digital learning to students, he said: “Karnataka, like always, took the lead in adopting technology. We initiated a comprehensive learning management system to develop digital content. It was the first of its kind in the country,” Ashwath Narayan said.

Besides, Karnataka has initiated a Unified University Management system to increase accessibility and accountability. “We are trying to make the best use of technology . Our aim is to implement the National Education Policy effectively,” he said.

Dr Ashwath Narayan C. N, Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology & Biotechnology, Science & Technology at Techspectations Educate, 2021

Karnataka, he said, is the first state to constitute a task force for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). “The panel submitted its report in November 2020, which was subsequently approved by the state cabinet. We will implement it in 2021,” he said.

The minister said NEP can strengthen the country and help it compete globally. “NEP will bring a lot of changes to the education system that are relevant to the 21st century. It will transform the entire society and help India climb to the top spot in education,” he said.

The minister said Karnataka is working closely with all edutech companies. “Blended learning is the future and we need to adapt and promote it. So we are working closely with all edutech companies,” he said.