Manoramaonline's Techspectations Educate Thought Leader Fellowship awards announced

The winners of Manoramaonline's Thought Leader Fellowship (TLF) awards were announced at the Techspectations Educate 2021 digital summit on Saturday. The awards were instituted for students and teachers, who came up with excellent ideas for improving online education, which became the new normal post Covid pandemic.

The winners in three categories - undergraduate, graduate and teachers - were selected from a shortlist of 30 participants. The winners were picked by an expert jury and based on public voting.

Top two winners from each category presented their ideas that won them the recognition at the Techspectations digital summit. In each category, the first prize winner got a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and the first runner-up Rs 25,000. The second runners-up were awarded Rs 15,000 each. The fourth and fifth place winners got Rs 5,000 each.

The winners are:

Under Graduates

Category winner (Rs 50,000)

1. Ahban P, TSS Vadakkangara, Malappuram

First runner-up (Rs 25,000)

2. Rahmath Salima, GHSS Mezhathoor, Palakkad

Second runner-up (Rs 15,000)

3. Gokulvinayak C R, TRK HSS, Vaniamkulam

Other prizes (Rs 5,000)

4. Sherwin Sharaf, AM HSS, Thirurkad

5. Ananya Stiju, St Francis BHSS, Mattom

Graduates

Category winner (Rs 50,000)

1. Ektha Sandya, Symbiosis College Of Arts And Commerce, Pune

First runner-up (Rs 25,000)

2. Sonu C Jose, Ramjas College, Delhi University

Second runner-up (Rs 15,000)

3. Sayanthana K, University College, Thiruvananthapuram

Encouragement prizes (Rs 5,000)

4. Seethal B, Govt Victoria College, Palakkad

5. Mridul, PSMO College, Tirurangadi

Teachers

Category winner (Rs 50,000)

1. Nijoy P Jose, St Thomas HSS, Pala

First runner-up (Rs 25,000)

2. Favour Francis, Divine Institute Of Media Sciences, Muringur

Second runner-up (Rs 15,000)

3. Vidhu P Nair, NSS LP School, Kappu

Encouragement prizes (Rs 5,000)

4. Lisamma Joseph, Leo XIII HSS, Alappuzha

5. Vishnu N S, Rajagiri College Of Social Sciences(Autonomous), Kalamassery