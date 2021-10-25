Force Motors starts deliveries of new Gurkha SUV

Mumbai: Force Motors has commenced deliveries of the all-new version of its SUV, Gurkha, at multiple locations across the country, the Pune-based automaker said in a release on Monday.

The Gurkha 2021, which was launched late last month, has started arriving at select dealerships, it said.

The response to the all-new Gurkha has been very encouraging and dealers have already started receiving bookings from the customers, Force Motors said, adding the footprint will be expanded in a phased manner in the coming months.

"We are delighted with the response to the all-new Gurkha across the country. Even before the vehicles arrived at the dealership, customers have booked the Gurkha seeing the positive feedback," said Ashutosh Khosla, President Sales and Marketing.

"We already have enough bookings to cover the supplies for the next three months," he added.

Built on a ground-up modular architecture platform, the new Gurkha comes with a BS-VI compliant 2.6 litre (91 HP) diesel engine.