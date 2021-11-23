Entrepreneurship conference TiEcon Kerala 2021 from Thursday

Kochi: The 10th edition of the entrepreneurship conference, TiEcon Kerala 2021, will commence in Kochi on Thursday.

The three-day conference to be held at the Kochi Marriott Hotel will focus on adapting to the new normal and reviving businesses, and has the apt theme: 'Despite the Pandemic.'

Kerala Minister for Industries P Rajeev will inaugurate the conference at 6 pm.

Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan will address the valedictory session of the conference on Saturday.

The event will be held on a hybrid platform with 200 delegates attending in person, and 1,000 others logging in from more than 15 countries.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice-chairman of Info Edge (India) Limited, will speak on 'Identifying Futuristic Business Opportunities.'

On the second day, Rahul Mammen Mappillai, Managing Director of MRF Ltd, will deliver the keynote on 'What we can do to help companies succeed over multiple generations.'

A discussion on 'Caravan Tourism' is the highlight of the third day. Kerala State Tourism Department Director Krishna Teja will lead the discussion.

KPMG India Chairman Arun M Kumar, Reliance Industries Ltd President Kiran Thomas, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Digital Platforms) President Anish Shah, Co-founder and Group CFO of Policy Bazaar Alok Bansal, India CEO of upGrad Arjun Mohan, Founder of Entri app Mohammed Hisamuddin, FramersFZ Founder Pradeep PS, Cisco India and SAARC President Daisy Chittilappilly, Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) Managing Director Dr Santhosh Babu, VKC Group Managing Director V Abdul Razak, Mane Kancor Ingredients Ltd Director Geemon Korah, and others will attend various sessions, said Ajit Moopan, President of TiE Kerala.