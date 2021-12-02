Commercial LPG gas cylinder price crosses Rs 2,000

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2021 10:53 AM IST

New Delhi: The price of commercial cylinders containing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has crossed Rs 2,000. The price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders were raised by Rs 101.50 on Wednesday.

In Kochi, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder is now Rs 2,095.5. It costs Rs 2,101 in Delhi.

There is no change in the price of cylinders used for domestic purposes weighing 14.2 kg, 5kg and 10kg.

National oil marketing companies had raised the price of commercial cyclinders by Rs266 last month.

With a raise of Rs 75 in September and Rs 43 in October, a total of Rs 775 has been increased this year.

