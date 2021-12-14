Hareesh Kanaran explains why he bought a Jeep Compass for the second time

Travel should be safe, and the journey to and from shoot locations should be comfortable. The logic behind actor Hareesh Kanaran buying a Jeep Compass for the second time was very simple. Hareesh, who first-hand experienced the safety and comfort of the Jeep Compass for the past three years, never had to think again when it was time to exchange his old Compass.

Luxury not paramount

"Though friends had advised me to go for a Benz or a BMW, I never thought I needed that much luxury. I decided to buy the Compass again because it fulfils my requirement of providing a comfortable journey. It was an exchange deal. I bought the top variant 'S' this time. The Compass is one of the best vehicles in its segment and looks great too," says Hareesh. The on-road price of the model is around Rs 36 lakh.

Jeep Compass ‘S’

The ‘S’ variant is the top model of the Jeep Compass. It is loaded with features, including 10.1-inch touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamp, rain-sensing wipers, dual panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and eight-way adjustable driver seat. The vehicle is powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet engine that produces 170 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Omni days

"My attempt to learn driving started with an Omni, which was taken on hire. But that attempt ended in an accident and I had to drop my plans to learn driving there. Actually, I lost control and hit a post," said Hareesh.

A Maruti 800 for Rs 25,000

"I bought my first car with the money I received for the Comedy Festival. I paid Rs 25,000 to buy a 1985 model Maruti 800. I actually learnt driving in that vehicle. Later, I bought a Zen, again second hand. I spent Rs 1.30 lakh for the purchase; I took a loan for that. I still use the Zen," said Hareesh.

First new car

"A Volkswagen Polo was the first new car that I bought. It was during the shoot of the film 'Marubhumiyile Aana'. Bijuchettan and others recommended the car, saying it is the best. I was not at all comfortable taking a loan to buy a car then; I had just begun my film career. It was risky to take a loan when there is uncertainty in life," said Hareesh.

First SUV Jeep Compass

"The first SUV that I bought was the Jeep Compass. That was in 2018. I bought it primarily because of its safety and comfort features. My first Compass was bought from the Ernakulam showroom and the second one from Kozhikode," said Hareesh.

Favourite no. 5665

"My favourite registration number is 5665. My Polo, the old Compass and Vespa scooter all had it. I am sad that the number is not available for my new Compass because the registration has been changed from Kozhikode to Farook. The registration number I got is 5454," added Hareesh.