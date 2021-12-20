No drop in vegetable prices in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The soaring vegetable prices show no sign of easing in Kerala.

Intermediaries in Tamil Nadu have been reportedly reaping the profits as they procure veggies for low prices from farmers and sell these to traders in Kerala at double the price. The Tamil Nadu government, which is responsible for regulating the market, is allegedly not taking action against the intermediaries.

Though the prices for beetroot, ginger, and drumsticks are low in Tamil Nadu, these are being sold for double the rate in Kerala.

The prices have been soaring in the state for over one-and-a-half months. The prices for several vegetables have crossed Rs 100 per kilogram. The prices for big chilli and drumsticks have been climbing daily. The prices of big chilli were Rs 180 (per kg) and drumsticks were Rs 330 (per kg) in the open market on Saturday. The price of curry leaves too has gone up to Rs 100.

As part of efforts to rein in the soaring prices, the Horticorp has been directly purchasing vegetables from farmers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka since November 25 and selling these in the state. But even this has failed to stop the rise in prices. The horticorp authorities have been purchasing vegetables from other states, even while incurring losses.

The agricultural department has decided to continue with this until the prices drop in the open market. But the Horticrop is now considering whether to continue procuring vegetables while incurring huge losses.