ONGC appoints Alka Mittal as its first woman CMD

Energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Monday appointed Alka Mittal as its first woman Chairman & Managing Director (CMD).

ONGC confirmed Mittal's appointment on its social media handles.

On the weekend, India's most valuable public sector firm by market capitalisation had become a company with no chairman and managing director after Subhash Kumar superannuated and the government did not immediately name his replacement.

Alka Mittal, Director for Human Resources, was the senior-most director on the ONGC board.

Subhash Kumar, who was Director-Finance of ONGC had been since April last year holding the additional charge of CMD.

Eariler, a Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas order had given Anurag Sharma, Director (Onshore) with the additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) with effect from January 1, 2022.

As per practice, the government appoints a replacement of a director or chairman on any public sector board at least a couple of months before his retirement.

However, in the case of ONGC, the same practice wasn't followed. So, its last full-time head Shashi Shanker retired on March 31, 2021, with his replacement not even been selected. Kumar, who was the senior-most director on the board, had been given the additional charge.

