Budget 2022-23: 400 new-gen trains, 100 cargo terminals under Gati Shakti in 3 years

New Delhi: Big private investment in infrastructure would be guided by Gati Shakti, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

While presenting the Budget for 2022-23, the finance minister said the national highways will be expanded by 25,000 km during 2022-23 and the ropeway development plan will be taken up in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Sitharaman proposed to introduce 400 new Vande Bharat trains and said contracts for multi-modal parks at four locations will be awarded next fiscal.

"One product one railway station will be popularised, 400 new Vande Bharat trains to be introduced," Sitharaman said in her Budget 2022-23 speech

She added that 100 PM Gati Shakti terminals would be set up in the next three years.

PM Gati Shakti refers to the "national master plan for multi-modal connectivity", a digital platform to bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

The FM also said the strategic transfer of Air India ownership has been completed and strategic buyer for (Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd) NINL has been selected.