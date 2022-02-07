Yamaha Aerox maxi test drive: R15's engine, sporty looks, a strong scooter

The idea behind maxi-scooters was to provide an element of pride usually offered by bikes plus the practicality of scooters. Maxi-scooters were few and far between in India. But those that were launched focused more on their shape and were powered by 125 cc engines. However, Yamaha took a different route for its maxi-scooter. To top it, the impressive Aerox maxi sports scooter comes with R15's engine.

Design

In one look you can make out that the scooter is sturdy. The wide body houses even the front row indicators. Upfront you have a massive split LED headlight that resembles the eyes of a falcon. The Yamaha logo can be seen just below the handlebar unit. The 14-inch alloy wheels and wide tyres not only increase the looks of the maxi-scooter but also provide safety and travel comfort.

The seat height is fairly high and could create troubles for those with average height. The seat is wide and comfortable for the rider. The high and narrow backseat doesn't offer the pillion much comfort and unless the person sits close to the rider, he or she may not even get enough space to sit.

The grab rail is integrated under the body and is just a slot under the rear seat to hold on to. The concept of a grab rail above the seat and the safety it provides apparently got lost in the design process. However, there was no lack of travel comfort while riding pillion; the Aerox provides better feel than most other two-wheelers. Double suspension in the rear offers a comfortable ride.

The foot rest is long enough for the rider to rest his or her feet comfortably. The fuel tank sits on the central spine and can be filled without removing the seat. The storage box features a 12V socket and can also accommodate wallets and other smaller items. But it won't take in a large smartphone. The switches to open the fuel tank and seat are on the right to the keyhole. The storage room (24.54 litres) can accommodate a helmet and other items. Overall, the Aerox offers a lot of practicality.

The only smaller things on the large body are the LED taillamps and the rear indicators. The view from the mirrors was not very satisfactory. The Aerox comes with a negative display LCD instrument panel which provides good sunlight readability. The Y-Connect app offers smartphone connectivity, which would display call and SMS alerts. The Aerox also comes with the side-stand cut-off feature.

Engine, ride

The Aerox shares the 155 cc liquid cooled engine with R15 and other bigger siblings. However, the retuned Blue Core engine in the Aerox is much more powerful than other bikes. The low-end performance is good and the variable valve actuation (VVA) tech distributes torque brilliantly across all powerbands and is particularly visible at higher RPMs. When the RPM is above 6,000, two out of the four intake valves will remain open and suck in more air for combustion. The tech provides extra power like a turbo (The R15 could rival bikes with bigger engines due to the VVA tech).

The seating position provides good confidence to the rider. The wide tyres and heavy body offer a stable ride. The single-channel ABS connected to the front disc brakes delivers adequate anchoring strength. The Aerox provides better confidence than a normal bike. Long drives too should not be a problem on the Aerox. The automatic start-stop system switches off the engine during traffic blocks and similar situations, thus saving fuel.

Final lap

If you want to have a distinctive appearance on the roads, you can buy the Aerox. A good companion for long rides too.