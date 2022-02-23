Tata Motors launches special Kaziranga editions of its SUVs

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday rolled out special edition version of its SUV models, including Punch and Safari, priced between Rs 8.58 lakh and Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), to mark its leadership in the segment.

The 'Untamed Kaziranga Edition' range starts with Punch, which is priced at Rs 8.58 lakh, Nexon at Rs 11.78 lakh, Harrier at Rs 20.4 lakh and Safari at Rs 20.99 lakh.

This new range introduction comes with a series of interesting additions to enhance the overall design of the cars. All models come with a Grassland Beige Exterior Body Color with a dual tone roof in Piano Black finish. The Earthy Beige Leatherette upholstery and Tropical wood Dashboard along with the several Earthy beige coloured inserts in the interiors make the cars more thematic, elevating the interiors with an exclusive feel.

The Mumbai-based company said the range is inspired by India's rich geographical and biological diversity while also paying homage to India's great national parks.

With bookings commencing on Wednesday, the Kaziranga Edition will be available only on their respective top trims, across company authorised dealerships, it added.

Untamed Kaziranga Range:

Tata Punch

India’s first and safest sub-compact SUV – the Tata Punch gets an interesting addition of elements with the all New Earthy Beige Leatherette Upholstery, Piano Black door trim, Earthy beige tri-Arrow finish dashboard mid pad, Granite Black Roof rails, Piano Black Humanity Line front grille and Jet Black 16" Alloy wheels.

This Kaziranga edition will be available in the top persona Creative MT, Creative MT-iRA, Creative AMT and Creative AMT-iRA.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon in its newest incarnation witnesses the addition of ventilated seats for the driver and co-driver. The thoughtful addition of an air-purifier makes its cabin feel comfortable and safe. To provide more ease to the driver, a new electro-chromatic IRVM has been introduced in this version. Additionally, the Nexon Kaziranga will also come equipped with Dual tone Earthy Beige Leatherette Upholstery, Piano Black door trims, Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid – pad, Granite Black Body Claddings and roof rails, Piano Black Humanity Line front grille and Jet Black 16" Alloy wheels. The Nexon Kaziranga edition will be available in two trims – Petrol & Diesel Powertrains, Nexon XZ+ (P) and Nexon XZA+ (P)

Tata Harrier

The Harrier will now sport an enhanced appeal with the addition of ventilated seats for the driver and co-driver. It will also come with a host of new connected car technologies, (iRA Connected Car Technology, Remote Commands, Location based services, Over the Air Updates, Live vehicle Diagnostics and Gamification) along with Apple Car Play and Android Auto over WiFi. With Dual tone Earthy Beige Leatherette Seats and Door trims, Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid – pad, Granite Black Body Claddings, Granite black front grille with Piano Black Inserts and Jet Black 17" Alloy wheels, the Harrier, in the Kaziranga edition, will be available in two trims – Harrier XZ+ and Harrier XZA+

Tata Safari

Tata Motors’ flagship SUV – The Safari is one of the most feature rich vehicle in its segment. In addition to the available features in its top trim like the Ventilated Seats in 1st & 2nd Row”, Wireless Charger, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto over Wi-Fi, Air Purifier, iRA, The Safari Kaziranga will sport Dual tone Earthy Beige Leatherette Seats and Door trims, Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid – pad, Granite Black Body Claddings, Granite black front grille & Roof rails with Piano Black inserts and Jet Black 18" Alloy wheels. This edition in the Safari will be available in 4 trims - XZ+ 7S, XZA+ 7S, XZ+ 6S, XZA+ 6S.

Tata Motors recently announced its plan to auction the Punch Kaziranga Edition to the IPL fans and has decided to donate all proceeds from the winning bid towards the efforts on conservation of wildlife in Kaziranga.

The domestic SUV market is expected to expand to 12 lakh units in FY22 from 8.5 lakh in FY21 and Tata Motors continues to bet big on the vertical.

The company has led the SUV space in the third quarter of FY22 with sale of 67,975 units.