Caravan tourism gets fillip in Kerala Budget 2022

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Budget presented on Friday included a key announcement as part of the major initiative to boost the tourism sector in the post-Covid scenario.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal said that the government will keep aside Rs 5 crore for the keenly awaited caravan tourism project in order to start caravan parks and to provide basic amenities there.

As part of the Caravan Tourism Project, the trimonthly tax rate stipulated in the KMVT Act 1976 will be amended and reduced conditionally from Rs 1000 per square meter to Rs 500 per square meter for the rented and contract caravans of the Tourism Department.

The launch of cruise tourism connecting Kovalam, Kollam, Kochi, Beypore, Mangalore and Goa will give impetus to the tourism sector. Rs 5 crore has been allocated for this project.

Caravan Park in Vagamon. Photo: Manorama

Key allocations in the tourism sector

1. Rs 10 crore is allocated for infrastructure development and maintenance of eco-tourism centres.

2. An amount of Rs 2.5 crore is set apart for the upgradation of Alappuzha port into a marine tourism destination with a coastal passenger terminal.

3. Initiatives will be started for establishing an airstrip network for the air travellers of Kerala who intend to fly from one domestic tourist spot to another, by using 20-40 seater planes, helicopters, and for drone-based transportation.

4. An amount of Rs 362.15 crore has been earmarked for the planning and implementation of initiatives like tourism hubs and destination challenges. 25 eco-friendly and self-sufficient tourism hubs will be set up in the state within 5 years.

5. Rs 81 crore has been allocated for formulating marketing strategies and other promotional activities of the tourism sector.

6. Rs 132.14 crore has been earmarked for the schemes like ‘One Panchayath - One Destination’, viability gap funding to attract private entrepreneurs to the tourism sector and renovation/rejuvenation of existing destinations/products.

7. Vallamkali (boat race), the traditional tourism attraction of Kerala is getting more active now. Rs 15 crore is set apart to transform the Champions Boat League into an Indian Pre League model world-class sport with twelve venues.

Nehru Trophy Boat Race. File Photo

8. Pilgrim tourism circuits will be strengthened. A detailed plan will be prepared for pilgrim tourism circuits such as Sabarimala, Achankovil, Aryankavu, Kulathupuzha, Kottarakkara, Panthalam, Chengannur and Erumeli.

Caravan tourism

Kerala has initiated caravan tourism to host domestic and foreign guests. The state's first Caravan Park was opened at the scenic tourism spot at Vagamon in the hilly district of Idukki in February. The park, the first of its kind in Kerala, as part of the state government's new Caravan Tourism policy, was thrown open to travellers on February 25.

As many as 226 caravans and 85 caravan parks have registered under the Caravan Tourism Project launched by the Tourism Department. Applications have been received for opening the parks in all districts and leading the list are Idukki (18 parks), Wayanad (16) and Palakkad (14).