Rs 10 crore for students back from Ukraine in Kerala Budget

Thiruvananthapuram: Against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday allocated Rs 10 crore to Kerala students who returned to the state from Ukraine.

The Department of Non Resident Keralite's Affairs (NORKA) will open a special cell to help students, who returned from Ukraine, continue their studies and recover certificates.

This can be helpful for many medical students from Kerala admitted in various colleges in Ukraine who had to abandon their courses and return home due to the ongoing military aggression of Russia on the country.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has said foreign medical graduates with incomplete internships due to situations beyond their control like COVID-19 or war can finish the same in India.

In a circular issued last week, the NMC said the same may be processed by the state medical councils, provided the candidates have cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination before applying for completion of internship in India.

The NMC said the state medical councils should obtain an undertaking from the medical college that no fee is charged by it from the foreign medical graduates (FMGs) for permitting them to do their internship.