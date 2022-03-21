Centre effects fuel price hike after 4 months

New Delhi: Indian state fuel retailers will raise petrol and diesel pump prices by 8 paise per litre from Tuesday.

The hike comes a little over four months after the last revision.

India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together.

The latest price increase means consumers will pay less than 1 per cent more at the pump, despite a substantial increase in global oil prices since the conflict in Ukraine began last month, and a falling Indian rupee.

A litre of petrol in Delhi will cost 96.21 rupees and diesel will be sold at 87.47 rupees on Tuesday.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 106.36 and diesel, Rs 93.47.

One of the dealers said there could be a regular increase in pump prices.

Indian state-run oil companies have not raised prices since November 4, a move observers said had aided Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in crucial state assembly elections.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in about 85 per cent of its oil needs from overseas markets.

Its local diesel and petrol prices are linked to international prices of the two fuels, which directionally follow increases in crude oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies)