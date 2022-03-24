Allianz Services India wins seven globally renowned Stevie Awards

Thiruvananthapuram: The Stevie Awards Committee 2022 has declared Allianz Services India as the winner of seven awards in five categories for Sales & Customer Service. The committee also declared Allianz Group winner of the Grand Stevie award.

The Stevie Awards are the world’s top business honours. The Stevie Awards organises eight of the world’s leading business awards programmes, including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be recognised during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

This year's competition considered over 2,300 nominations from organisations in 51 countries.

“This is a remarkable moment for us, as this international recognition gives us all the confidence that our customer service across the board is truly exceptional and best in class," said Jison John, CEO & MD of Allianz Services India.

“I am really proud about the amazing talent we have, and the great caring and service culture within our organisation,” said Turan Sahin, CEO of Allianz Services.

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with 126 million private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries.

Allianz Services India is based out of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and Eon IT Park Pune and has more than 3000 employees.

Stevie Awards won by Allianz Services India:

1. Back-Office Customer Service Team of the Year, Financial Services Industries – Two Gold Stevie; One Bronze Stevie; 2. Inside or Telesales Team of the Year - Gold Stevie; 3. Innovation in Customer Service, Financial Services Industries – Silver Stevie; 4. Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year, Financial Services Industries – Silver Stevie; 5. Most Valuable Response by a Sales Team – Silver Stevie.