Petrol price crosses Rs 117 in Thiruvananthapuram after 14th hike in 15 days

Kochi: Fuel prices went up yet again. Petrol prices were increased by 87 paise and diesel rates by 84 paise in Kerala on Wednesday.

Currently, petrol costs Rs 117.19 per litre and diesel Rs 103.97 per litre in Thiruvananthapuram. Petrol price rose to Rs 115.20 in Kochi and diesel price increased to Rs 102.11. It is Rs 115.36 and Rs 102.26 respectively in Kozhikode.

In the last 12 days, price of petrol has gone up by Rs 10.89 and diesel by Rs 10.25.

This is 14th hike in fuel prices since March 22 which was preceded by a four-and-half-month period halt when the rates were not revised apparently over polls in five states.

Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi are Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs 96.67 per litre respectively today (80 paise hike). In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 120.51 (84 paise increase) and Rs 104.77 (85 paise increase).

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal had earlier clarified that the State will not reduce the petrol and diesel taxes. He added that there was a considerable dip in the tax allocation by the Centre.