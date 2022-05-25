SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; several flights delayed, cancelled

PTI
Published: May 25, 2022 05:28 PM IST
Representational image | Shutterstock images

New Delhi: Several flights of SpiceJet were delayed and cancelled on Wednesday after the airline faced a ransomware attack last night.

In a statement, the airline said, "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations."

While SpiceJet's IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on its flights leading to delays, it said.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Some flights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations have been cancelled. SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cyber crime authorities on the issue," it added.

Earlier in the day, the airline had said that the ransomware attack slowed down morning flight departures but the airline's IT team rectified the situation and flights were operating normally.

MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout