The 2022 Venue at Rs 7.53 lakh is more stylish and feature rich

Hyundai has launched the facelifted version of its compact SUV Venue recently. To be available with three engine options, the Venue 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant will have a price tag of Rs 7.53 lakh, the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol Rs 9.99 lakh and the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel Rs 9.99 lakh. Ahead of the launch Hyundai had started accepting booking for the Venue by accepting a payment of Rs 21,000.

Variants, engine

Hyundai is offering the new Venue in seven colour options, including six single-tone colours and one dual-tone shade. Mechanically, there are no changes in the new vehicle.

The Venue will continue to be powered by the 1.0-litre engine that churns out 120 bhp of peak power, the 1.2-litre petrol powertrain with 83 bhp and the 1.5-litre diesel unit that produces 100 bhp.

The turbo petrol variant comes mated to a clutch-less manual and seven-speed DCT gearboxes, the naturally aspirated petrol engine and the diesel unit get manual transmissions only.

Design

The new Venue looks similar to its bigger siblings like the Palisade and the Tucson. It also shares several features with them. The facelift gets a wider grille, bolder sides, new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and connected tail lamps.

Connected car

The interior has been revamped. There is a new dual-tone black and beige interior colour scheme. Other new features include reclining rear seats, air purifier, wireless charger, paddle shift, electrically adjustable seats and two USB charging points for rear passengers.

The digital instrument cluster is new, with an updated 8-inch infotainment system. It also supports several connected tech features such as Alexa and Google Assist through the BlueLink app.

The Venue is also equipped with a new feature called Sounds of Nature ambient noises function where you can hear a forest, rainstorm, or crackling fire through the car's speakers; this feature is borrowed from international models of Hyundai and Genesis, the luxury vehicle division of the South Korean vehicle manufacturer Hyundai Motor Company.