Ola not to restrict itself to scooters, an electric car coming soon

June 24, 2022
Ola became the top seller of electric scooters in the country in a short span of time. After revolutionizing the electric scooter market, Ola is now planning to disrupt the electric passenger car market.

Ola Electric recently teased its first all-electric car. The video was released during the Ola customer day event held at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

The video confirmed that the prototype of the first OIa EV will be unveiled by August. Though there is no confirmation on when the car will be launched or other details, it is expected that it would hit the market next year.

Ola Electric had raised $20 crore (around Rs 1,487 crore) in September last year to expedite its project to develop electric motorcycles and cars.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had said that the funds have been raised for the project titled 'Mission electric’, a pledge that no petrol two-wheeler will be sold in India after 2025.

 

