Kochi IT firm to handhold startups, aims to ensure initial Rs 1cr turnover

Kochi: Six years after it was launched as a full-stack technology services startup, a Kochi-based company is set to take an angel avatar.

Metric Tree Labs, started in 2016 by three men, has launched a ‘Technology Business Launchpad’ to handhold and support growing startups and SMEs.

With the launchpad, the company aims at assisting non-tech founders to build and launch profitable tech businesses even as exploring new avenues of growth.

Metric Tree Labs has offered software services to over 100 companies in the past six years. The company is foraying into its new venture with the lessons it has acquired from its experience in the ever-evolving market.

“Our primary service is to help startups and other enterprises launch new software products into the market. Often a challenge faced by many in the industry is that they would be doing good business, but they may not be tech-savvy.

For instance, people may not be knowing how to launch an app. We have been helping such clients from different parts of the world, including the US,” George Panamkuzha, CEO & Director, Metric Tree Labs, told Onmanorama. Panamkuzha launched the firm along with Jacob Jose Mattam (director and CTO) and Akhil P Ashok (director and head of user experience).

What's the launchpad



With its Technology Business Launchpad programme, Metric Tree Labs would be selecting three startups this year. “From our experience and based on a programme drafted by us, we will be helping these companies launch their tech products into the market.

The company will provide technical assistance as its consultants work with business owners to develop a product-to-market strategy. This will help startups and SMEs to get their internet business up and running. It doesn't stop just at product launch.

It's also important to record the first proof of sales from the product we launch. In other words, it's important to gain the first 100 customers from that product.

We will be helping the candidates on that aspect also. For this, we will be employing the lessons of dos and don'ts we have learned from our experience,” Panamkuzha said.

Interested business owners can apply to the programme through Metric Tree Lab's website.

Panamkuzha said their unique model is designed to create profitable businesses rather than creating hypergrowth. “The short-term goal is to incubate five internet-based businesses over the next financial year.

Over the next 3-5 years, through the programme, we aim at supporting 50 internet-based SMEs to launch and generate product-market fit and a turnover of Rs 1 crore each thereby reaching a collective turnover of Rs50 crore,” he said.



Metric Tree Labs will be buying equities in the startups it takes onboard its tech-biz launchpad. “We would be investing our expertise as well as funds in the startups. The investment amount would be different from startup to startup,” the CEO said.

The founders believe they can continue their contribution to the development of startups and SMEs while their business focus areas revolve around E-commerce, Marketplace platforms, and Software as a Service Products.

The company aims at increasing its team size to 150 employees from 75 in Kochi by the year 2023 to serve a more remarkable development.