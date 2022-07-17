Milma milk products to be costlier from Monday

Milma products will be costlier from Monday in the wake of a 5% GST on essential items announced by the Centre.

"Under the situation, Milma is unable to absorb the loss at the present rates so we have to implement a price hike in our products," said Milma Chairman KS Mani.

It is understood that the price of curd distributed by Milma will go up by Rs 3 per 500ml.

As per the revised rates, 500ml of toned milk curd that used to cost Rs 29 will be Rs 32. The rates of skimmed milk curd and set curd have been increased from Rs 27 to Rs 30 and Rs 30 to Rs 33 respectively.

While the price of a packet of buttermilk will remain Rs 10, the quantity will be reduced from 250ml to 200ml.