A car built for maharaja of Mysore stars in the UK vintage car competition

An Indian Bentley has been adjudged as the ‘king of beauty’ outside the country.

Yohan Poonawalla's Bentley Mark VI became the first to win a vintage race outside India. The vehicle from India won the prize at the RREC (International Club for Rolls Royce & Bentley Enthusiasts) Concours d'Elegance held in the UK. The competition was organized by the International Club of Rolls-Royce and Bentley Enthusiasts.

Poonawalla's Bentley was the best Mark VI in the Class 10 category of the event. The maharaja of Mysore was the first owner of the vehicle, which was registered as Mysore 1. The Bentley used for the royal journeys of the maharaja was acquired by Poonawalla in an auction some time ago.

The customization of the vehicle was completed in London for the king of Mysore. Poonawalla, who acquired the vehicle after its grandeur and majesty had faded, entrusted the vehicle to Mumbai-based Vivek Goenka and Alan Almeida for restoration work. Poonawalla says that it was their hard work that helped it regain its former glory. The vehicle also won the Rob Emberson trophy.

After its resounding success in the UK, the 'king of India' also received a royal reception at the UK's Hampton Court Palace. A grand photoshoot was also staged in the palace courtyard in a grand manner. Poonawalla said that he was very happy that his vehicle has become the best Bentley in the world and with this it has become the most expensive vehicle in the world.

With illuminated shields, gold and silver-plated parts and dual-tone painting, the vehicle has been nicknamed as 'The Rhubarb and Custard Car'. Between 1946 and 1952, about 6,000 Marks were sold. Before returning to India, the vehicle visited the Bentley Motors Limited headquarters in Crewe. Indian vintage enthusiasts are gearing up to give the Mark 6, the star of the world's vintage vehicles, a grand welcome in India.