Suzuki to flex muscles in the sport adventure tourer segment with V-Strom 250 SX

Suzuki's sport adventure tourer has hit the market giving adventure tourer lovers a chance to rejoice. The arrival of the V-Strom 250 SX will pose a serious challenge to the likes of the KTM Adventure 250 and 390, the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Benelli TRK 251. Here is a detailed look.

International look

Suzuki is not very active in the adventure tourer segment in the Indian vehicle market. However, several of its models have earned a name in the same category in overseas markets.

Image credit: Manorama Online

Adventure is an in-built character in the V-Strom, which is not a new name in the Indian market. Suzuki had introduced a model called V Strom 650 in India. But it didn't click as expected. However, the V-Strom SX is now making a confident entry and adventure tourer enthusiasts have been waiting for this model with great anticipation.

The SX can boast of design excellence that will make any bike lover look enamoured. The highlight of the SX is its shared look with Suzuki's Storm 1050 model that is available in the international market. The SX 250 is sporty, muscular and bold. The bike has great road presence. This is made possible by the beak fenders, muscular tank, compact centre section and fat tyres. The body panels resemble that of a bodybuilder's six-pack muscles. The beak-style front fender, large LED headlamp, tall visor and handlebar with knuckle guard will attract adventure lovers to the SX.

The SX lettering and graphics on the tank scoop give it a sporty feel. The yellow colour provides an elegant look. Although it is a muscular tank, it is designed in such a way that the legs get a good grip while sitting and standing. The fuel tank's capacity is 12 litres, identical to the Gixxer 250. The seats are large and comfortable, and the luggage rack is of top quality. The headlamp is borrowed from the Gixxer 250cc and the tail lamp is from the Gixxer 155cc. The tail section is in dual tone and the short exhaust is sporty. Well-threaded tyres would shine both off-road and on-road. Overall, the fit and finish, plastic quality and paint finish are superb.

Image credit: Manorama Online

Engine & ride

The V-Strom SX has the same engine as the Gixxer 250cc. It has a peak power of 26.5 bhp and peak torque of 22.2 Nm and is mated to a six-speed transmission. The short-throw gear makes changes easy. The main frame of the Gixxer 250 has been given to the SX but the sub-frame is brand new. The seat height is 835 mm, which makes it 20 mm shorter than the KTM Adventure 250. For short people, the SX 250 is not as awkward as other adventure bikes. One can maintain an upright riding position on the SX 250, while the high handlebar provides relaxed riding. A little higher handlebar could have aided riding from a standing position. Also, the handle could have been a little more chunkier.

Image credit: Manorama Online

The handle looks a lot identical to a 100cc bike. The comfortable seats make riding easy even during long journeys. City riding would be totally hassle-free. Any quick twists and turns won't feel so heavy and cumbersome. The SX does not hesitate to take off on the highway. Though the low-end torque is excellent, the mid-range performance is worth mentioning. The SX is also ready to transition from road to off-road. The ground clearance of 205 mm will remove any fear of underbody hits. But the lack of travel of the front suspension could be a hurdle to extreme off-road outings.

Information can be read accurately even at noon from the digital LCD display. It gets Bluetooth connectivity and various other features. Through Suzuki's Ride Connect app, incoming calls, SMS and WhatsApp alerts are displayed through the console. There is also turn by turn navigation. A USB port is provided on the side of the console.

Image credit: Manorama Online

Final lap

The SX can boast of an 'international' look, excellent build quality, good comfort and performance both within city and during long rides. It is also cheaper than competitors.