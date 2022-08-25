LuLu Group chairman Yusuff Ali buys Airbus' H145 helicopter

Kochi: LuLu Group Chairman M A Yusuff Ali has now bought an H145 helicopter. The chopper's estimated price tag is Rs 100 crore and it's manufactured by Germany-based Airbus.

The businessman's private chopper had met with an accident last year, in Kochi. The new chopper is a twin-engine rotor-craft having the latest technology and advanced safety features. Close to 1,500 H145s are in service around the world.

Specifications

The four-blade compact helicopter can accommodate seven passengers besides two pilots, and fly at 246 kmph.

Powered by 2 x Safran Arriel 2E engines, the H145 can operate at heights of up to 20,000 feet above the sea level.

The rotorcraft, which was flown into Kochi, displays the LuLu Group's red-and-green logo on its body, and the letter 'Y', denoting Yusuff Ali, on its tail.

Yusuff Ali had earlier owned an Italy-made AgustaWestland VT-YMA chopper which crash landed in Kochi on April 11, 2021.

Yusuff Ali, his wife and two others onboard escaped unhurt, after the helicopter made a crash landing on a vacant marshy plot off the National Highway Bypass at Panangad.