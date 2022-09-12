80% charge in 50 minutes, 456 km range; Mahindra unveils electric SUV XUV 400

Mahindra has launched its first electric SUV- the XUV400. Mahindra says that the test drive of the vehicle, which has a range of 456 km on a single charge, will begin from December and the vehicle will be delivered to customers from January.

This is the production version of the electric XUV300 that was showcased at the 2020 New Delhi Auto Expo. But it is 205 mm longer than the XUV300 and comes with a 39.4 kW battery pack and 150 HP electric motor. The XUV400 takes just 8.3 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

A 50kW DC charger can charge up to 80% in 50 minutes. It takes six hours 30 minutes to fully charge the vehicle through a 7.2 kW charging socket and 13 hours through a 3.3 kW domestic charger. The SUV has Fun, Fast and Fearless modes. There is also regenerative braking.

Although it is 205mm longer (4200mm) than the XUV300, the wheelbase of the XUV400 remains 2600 mm. Headlamp console is similar to the XUV300. Besides, it gets Mahindra's new twin peaks logo and a closed-off grille. The bumper is in bronze finish. The rear is similar to the XUV300 and the vehicle rides on 16-inch alloy wheels.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

The interior is literally bathed in black and looks very similar to the XUV300. There is bronze finish for switches and AC vents besides an analogue instrument cluster with digital MID and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Moreover, it comes with dual-zone climate control, sunroof, cruise control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech with over-the-air updates. The vehicle has an IP67 safety rated battery pack, six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels.