Tiago EV - Tata's first electric hatch to offer 315 km range at Rs 8.49 lakh

Despite being third in the passenger car market, Tata Motors owns 80% of the Indian electric vehicle market. While the Nexon and Tigor electric cars brought big changes in the market, the Tiago Electric hatchback is set to put EV sales into top gear. Though the introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh is only for the first 10,000 customers, the Tiago EV will bring big changes in the market. The Tiago has seven variants namely XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux with two battery packs. What are the main differences among them, and which model is ideal for you? Here is a lowdown:
Tiago EV XE
19.2 kWh battery (250 km range) and 3.3 kW AC charger (price Rs 8.49 lakh)
The company claims a range of 250 km for the model that uses the 19.2 kWh battery. It takes just 6.2 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 kmph. The vehicle will charge from 10 to 100% in 6.9 hours from a standard 15A power plug point. The vehicle will be charged from 10 to 100% in 5.1 hours using the 3.3 kW AC home charger and 2.6 hours using the 7.2 kW AC fast charger. A 50 kW DC charger can charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.
Features:
Body-coloured bumpers
Blue accents across the vehicle
Full fabric seat upholstery
Automatic HVAC
Electric power steering
Tilt adjustment for steering
Digital instrument cluster
Tyre pressure monitoring system
Puncture repair kit
More than 45 connected car features
Tiago EV XT
19.2 kWh battery (250 km range) and 3.3 kW AC charger (price Rs 9.09 lakh), 24 kWh battery (315 km range) and 3.3 kW AC charger (price Rs 9.99 lakh).
The company claims a range of 250 km for the 19.2 kWh battery model and 315 km for the 24 kWh battery model. The 19.2 kWh model takes just 6.2 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60kmph; and 5.7 seconds for the 24 kWh model. The 19.2 kWH model will charge from 10 to 100% in 6.9 hours and the 24 kWh model in 8.7 hours from a standard 15A power plug point.
Using a 3.3 kW AC home charger, the 19.2 kWh model will charge in 5.1 hours and the 24 kWh model in 6.4 hours. Using the 7.2 kW AC fast charger, the vehicle can go from 10 to 100% charge in 2.6 hours for the 19.2 kWh model and 3.6 hours for the 24 kWh model. A 50 kW DC charger can charge from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.
Apart from the XE features:
Body coloured door handles
Auto fold, electrically adjustable mirror
ORVMs with turn indicators
Full wheel covers
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers
Android Auto, Apple Car Play connectivity
Steering-mounted controls
Smartwatch connectivity with ZConnect
Flip key
Theatre dimming for interior cabin light & follow me home headlamps
Tiago EV XZ+
24 kWh battery (315 km range) and 3.3 kW AC charger (price Rs 10.79 lakh), 24 kWh battery (315 km range) and 7.2 kW AC charger (price Rs 11.29 lakh)
The company claims a range of 315 km for the 24 kWh battery model. It takes just 5.7 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 kmph. From a standard 15A power plug point, the vehicle can be charged from 10% to 100% in 8.7 hours. Using a 3.3 kW AC home charger, it will take 6.4 hours. A 7.2 kW AC fast charger will charge the vehicle from 10 to 100% in 3.6 hours. A 50 kW DC charger can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes.
The XZ+ features
Projector headlamps
Daytime running lamp
Fog lamp
Hyperstyle 14-inch alloy wheels
Knitted headliner
Rear wiper with washer
Rear defogger
Rain-sensing wipers
Auto headlamps, rear power outlet
Cooled glovebox
4 tweeters and 4 speakers
Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux
24 kWh battery (315 km range) and 3.3 kW AC charger (price Rs 11.29 lakh), 24 kWh battery (315 km range) and 7.2 kW AC charger (price Rs 11.79 lakh)
The company claims a range of 315 km for the 24 kWh battery model. It takes just 5.7 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 kmph. From a standard 15A power plug point, the vehicle can be charged from 10% to 100% in 8.7 hours. Using a 3.3 kW AC home charger, it will take 6.4 hours. A 7.2 kW AC fast charger will charge the vehicle from 10 to 100% in 3.6 hours. A 50 kW DC charger can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes.
The XZ+ features
Black roof
Leatherette upholstery
Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel
Push start/stop button
Electric tailgate release