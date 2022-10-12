Kochi as a global city? Why not, asks the man behind Ahmedabad’s mega city story

The National Urban Conclave Bodhi-2022 in Kochi called for a paradigm shift in the development perspective of the city, known as the commercial capital of Kerala. The biggest takeaway from the two-day event was that Kochi should start thinking big.

The driving force behind this call for a change in perception is Keshav Varma, one of the senior-most bureaucrats in the country. Varma, as the chairman of the High-Level Committee on Urban Planning, under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was one of the most active participants of the conclave. The 1976 batch Gujarat cadre IAS officer addressed the delegates several times during the event and every time the crux of his message to Kochi was that it should position itself as a ‘global city region’.

He urged the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which is mandated to design the development of the city and its suburbs, to shift its focus to more creative financial tools from the traditional models of resource mobilisation.

Ahmedabad attracted key projects that helped it get the “megacity” tag. During his three-year tenure as the city's Municipal Commissioner in the 1990s. In 2018, Varma returned to the city as the chairman of the Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd.

Onmanorama caught up with the 76-year-old veteran officer on the sidelines of the Bodhi conclave.

Excerpts:

Q: Addressing the conclave, you said Kochi should position itself as a global city region. How realistic is such an ambition?

A: It’s realistic and I have seen it happening in China and some other countries. After all, human beings have created cities like that. At the same time, we also have to make unrealistic things happen (smiles). On a serious note, what is required is a concerted effort to keep the vision in mind.

Keshav Varma, Chairman of the High-Level Committee on Urban Planning by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs speaks at National Urban Conclave Bodhi-2022 in Kochi. Photo: Special arrangement

Kochi is a gateway to the country, not just Kerala. It has access to West Asia. So the entire region should be developed. Its comparative advantage already exists because of the people who go there (to the Gulf). The knowledge should be developed in terms of economic zones and other financial incentives to cater to the trade and commerce potentiality of the external markets.

When we look at the economic geography of Kochi, it becomes rather obvious that it has the potential to be a global city. It may take 50 years to achieve or just five years to do it.

At present, some economic forces are favourable. We are the only country that is showing stability in economic growth. Our country is progressively emerging as a destination for investments. We have to take advantage of that.

When there is such a trend happening then these areas must develop as a potential investment destinations. When economic activity starts happening then they have this impulsive. They will actually generate urban planning and would align the city to those ideas. So it’s realistic and must be done.

Many of our southern cities are on the coast. Those on the eastern coast can plug in with south-east Asian markets like Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Traditionally these cities were centres of trade and commerce. Now we only have to revive that role and restore that potentiality.

A neighbourhood by the backwaters in Kochi, Kerala. Photo: Ann Rochyne Thomas

Q: Even as we remain ambitious, the ground reality is that Kochi goes underwater even if there’s a short spell of rain. What should be the first step the city should take to address this persisting issue?

A: You have to create climate change resilient infrastructure and do it fast. That’s why I talk about raising resources in a determinant nature not just putting Rs 100 crore here or Rs 200 crore there. They will make some difference but the problem has to be solved quickly. For projects like flood mitigation and cleaning of all canals, we will need a lot of money. There has to be a concerted effort to raise resources.

Q: When it comes to funds, one major criticism is that Kerala, as a whole, lacks a culture of production. What should Kochi do to create its resources?

A: Every city has to enhance its comparative advantage. We should not try to do things that are alien to us. If there is a good culture of service industry or tourism or water-based economy, then they should be enhanced.

Q: You have worked in Ahmedabad and other cities. Do you see a difference in the attitude of the political class there and here in Kerala?

A: In both cities, there is a lot of quality leadership. I think the political culture is also very progressive. Kerala ranks top in social indices. The state is in a leadership position in the country because of the quality of its people and education.

What I see in Ahmedabad and other places is there is greater autonomy for municipal authorities. We don’t have to go to the state government for every clearance. Our boards are fully empowered to take any action. However, in terms of sustainability Kerala is much ahead. That is the advantage Kerala has. You should not lose that.

Q: Are you for more autonomy to the local bodies in Kerala too?

A: I’m in favour of autonomy but along with that we must professionalise. You can’t just start giving more responsibilities without equipping the local bodies with the right kind of professionals. We did that in Ahmedabad. Now the city has 1,000 technical people working in the municipal corporations. It has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore.

Kochi has its position and brand image. That can be developed to its advantage. It must keep itself very clean. The water has to be very clean. Then we have to professionalise.

Q: Does the city need a redesign?

A: That’s not possible. Redesigning happens because of market forces. If you design it in a manner where the floor area ratios start encouraging redevelopment then it will happen on its own. You can’t redesign it but you can give it some directions.