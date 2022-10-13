Kerala Blasters announce KIWI as ice cream partner

Kochi: Kerala Blasters have announced ice cream brand KIWI as their official partner for the Indian Super League season.

Commenting on the association with KIWI, Kerala Blasters Director, Nikhil Bharadwaj said: "Like football, ice cream invokes a feeling of happiness and positivity. Through this partnership with Kiwi, we welcome a partner who best understands our ambitions to deliver such happy emotions to all our KBFC fans on and off the pitch. We look forward to very fruitful partnership with KIWI.”

Bharadwaj said that adding the ice cream partner was a validation for the club's growing stature. “We look forward to building KBFC not only on the football pitch but also, off the pitch as a strong partner to other brands looking for awareness, salience and engagement.”

Sameem Ansari, Managing Director of Kiwi Premium Ice Cream said: "It is our pleasure to partner with the Kerala Blasters, the most celebrated football team in Kerala. Interestingly, Kiwi and the Kerala Blasters share a similar vision - to provide the best in terms of quality and flair. We are a brand that believes in celebration and this strategic tie-up as the official ice cream partner of KBFC is our dedication to Kerala to celebrate this extended football season with joy and happiness.”