Unilever recalls Dove, other aerosol dry shampoo brands

New Delhi: Global FMCG giant Unilever Plc has recalled some popular brands, including Dove, of its aerosol dry shampoo, after it was discovered that they had benzene related contamination, according to media reports. Benzene can cause cancer.



As per reports, some other brands which have been recalled include Nexxus, Suave, Tresemme and Tigi, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

Recalled products are mainly those which have been manufactured before October 2021.

The reports said that the move had raised questions about safety of aerosol in person hygiene products.

Apart from Unilever's recall, several other similar products have been recalled in the last 18 months like Johnson & Johnson's Neutrogena, Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s Banana Boat, and Beiersdorf AG's Coppertone, reports said.

The problem mainly arises from the propellants used to spray the personal-care products from the cans. Unilever said this was the case with its dry shampoo recall, the media reports said.