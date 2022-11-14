Five things to know about the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The Super Meteor 650 is Royal Enfield's next step into the international market. With a design that can match the likes of Harley Davidson and Triumph bikes, the Super Meteor has already won the hearts of Bullet fans. Even though the price is yet to be announced, many people are waiting to book the motorcycle. Here are five things to know about the third to join the ranks of parallel-twin engine twins - the Interceptor and the Continental GT.

New features

Many of the features used in the Super Meteor 650 are a first for Royal Enfield. Prominent among them is the upside-down fork. Royal Enfield is using this type of suspension for the first time. It is a 43mm fork. Besides, the LED headlamp is also new.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

Modern Royal Enfield

The Super Meteor 650 is arriving with new technologies. It has many features that the Interceptor and the Continental GT do not have, such as tubeless tyres, alloy wheels and Tripper Navigation.

New chassis

Although the parallel-twin engine is used in the other two bikes, the chassis is all new. It provides a cruiser-type seat position. The forward set footpeg and wide handlebar provide excellent ride comfort. The seat height is 740 mm, and the weight is 241 kg. However, the ground clearance of 135 mm may not be ideal for Indian road conditions.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

Variants & accessories

The new bike will be available in standard and tourer variants. The vehicle will be available in astral, celestial and interstellar colourways. The astral is offered in three colours, while the interstellar and celestial come in two colours. There are many accessories for the vehicle, which are divided into two categories - solo tourer and grand tourer. A large windscreen, touring handlebar, luggage rack, handlebar-end mirrors, deluxe foot peg, single-seat, backrest for pillion rider, LED indicator and many other accessories are available.

Image Credit: Manorama Online

Price & launch date

The vehicle is expected to make its Indian debut at Rider Mania this month. The price will be in the range of Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. It will go on sale in the European market next year.