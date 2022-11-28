Several KSRTC buses to reach junkyard with new scrapping rule for govt vehicles

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Several Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses are likely to end up in the junkyard next year. All government vehicles which have completed 15 years will have to be scrapped after April 1, 2023 as per a Central government order which is in the works. This will be applicable to all State transport corporations, including the KSRTC.

The Central Government has published a draft order on the same to seek public opinion.

As of now, the KSRTC has 331 buses which have completed 14 years. Once the rule is implemented, these buses will have to be scrapped next year itself. As many as 671 buses with the KSRTC are 13 to 14 years old and 586 buses are 12 to 13 years old.

Once the new rule is implemented, the registration cannot be renewed for any government vehicle that has completed 15 years. The provision regarding the scrapping of vehicles has been included in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The new rule would be applicable to Central and State Governments, Corporations, Municipalities, Panchayats, State Transport Departments, Public Sector Institutions, and all self-governance institutions under the State or Central Government.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had stated last day that all vehicles with the Government which have completed 15 years would be scrapped.

The policy decision on the same has been sent to the State governments.