Zoomcar appoints Naveen Gupta as Country Head for India

Bengaluru: Domestic car sharing marketplace Zoomcar on Monday announced the appointment of Naveen Gupta as Vice President and Country Head for India.

In his new role, Gupta will be responsible for all aspects of growth, operations and customer experience for the company in the country.

"His diverse skillsets and seasoned leadership will play an instrumental role in continuing to scale the India business," said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoomcar.

In February this year, Bengaluru-headquartered Zoomcar had elevated Nirmal NR as the CEO for India market.

Gupta previously worked with Hero MotoCorp, redBus, Swiggy and Cars24.

"At Zoomcar, we're currently sitting on the cusp of a dramatic transformation within personal mobility, and I look forward to help the company reach new heights," said Gupta.

In February this year, the company said it expects to grow the platform to over 50,000 cars and 100 cities this year.

At present, Zoomcar offers individual vehicle owners a joining bonus of Rs 10,000 along with additional incentives tied to high quality host ratings on the platform.

A Zoomcar also offers enhanced incentives for the host's initial time on the marketplace.

In 2020, it launched Zoomcar Mobility Services, the Company's enterprise SaaS based mobility solution to vehicle OEMs and insurance companies.

In November 2021, Zoomcar completed a $92 million private placement led by New York City-based SternAegis Ventures, along with participation from other investors