Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram Kirloskar dies

PTI
Published: November 30, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar. Photo: Twitter/Vikram S Kirloskar

Bengaluru: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar has died, the company said Tuesday.

He was 64.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm", the company tweeted late on Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, "Devastated with Vikram's shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi and the family."

MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout