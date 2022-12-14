Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo 2022 to begin tomorrow

Kochi: The Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo 2022 will begin here on Thursday (December 15). The mega expo at Marine Drive will have over 120 stalls featuring products of 80 brands from across the country.

The show will feature latest innovative machines, products and services which help aggrandize the businesses in the state. The exhibition will be on till December 18.

The exhibition will offer a distinctive experience for the existing and aspiring entrepreneurs in the state. The exhibits include products and services of companies which look for investments, franchise sales and distribution.

The products on display belong to a wide category of sectors including food packing, food processing, power tools, refrigeration, robotics and automation.

Panel discussions involving prominent business leaders and government officials will also be held as part of the event.

Leading frozen food maker Cantree Frozen is the major sponsor of the event. State Bank of India is the banking partner. The banking major will be offering its services for those aspiring to start small and medium enterprises at the event.

Autozone partner Maruti Arena will also be presenting special offers for the visitors.

Malayala Manorama Quickerala is organising the mega event in association with the Kerala State Small Industries Association and the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Kerala Startup Mission is the technology partner while KITES India is the community partner.

Furniture, coir products, fencing materials, mop-water tank cleaners, tower fans, chapathi makers, power-saving bulbs, optical lenses, car wash, Kozhikode halwa and handicraft are among the major attractions of the show. Visitors will get excellent offers, discounts and free samples. Entry will be free.