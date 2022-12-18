Big machines grab eyeballs at Manorama Quickerala expo 22

Kochi: The Malayala Manorama Quickerala Machinery & Trade Expo turned out to be a convergence of India’s leading machine manufacturers. Industry majors based in and out of Kerala displayed their latest products and technologies at the four-day event at Marine Drive here. The grand B2B and B2C exhibition witnessed a footfall of over 50,000 visitors, including industrialists, entrepreneurs, aspiring business people and commoners.

Visitors at the stall of Asian Packing Machinery at the Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo at Marine Drive, Kochi. Photo: Onmanorama

A major attraction of the expo was the stall set up by GI India Automation and Systems Pvt Ltd, a high-end robotic solution provider. The Pune-based company with a branch in Ernakulam exhibited its truck loading-unloading conveyor and robotic automation systems at the expo. The company offers turn key solutions for customised industrial automation including large-scale material handling systems and complete robotic system integration, its promoters said.

The stall of Gempac, a major packaging machinery manufacturer, at the Manorama Quickerala expo at Marine Drive. Photo: Onmanorama

SIEMEC Equipments, a company with years of experience in ice cream plant machinery, put on display its latest products at the event. Apart from its flagship products, the company offers dairy machineries, industrial chillers, deep freezers, medicine storage rooms, kitchen, bakery and hotel equipment.

Sampack India, a packing machinery major, exhibited a series of its products at the event. The products displayed include its multi-head weigher packing machine, and automatic and semi automatic weighing and filling machines.

Visitors at the stall of Launmark at the Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo at Marine Drive, Kochi. Photo: Onmanorama

Launmark, a leading manufacturer of laundry machinery, grabbed the attention of many at the expo with its giant machines. The company’s products include machines for laundry, dry-clean and textile processing.

Visitors at the stall of Metal Age Machineries at the Manorama Quickerala Machinery and Trade Expo at Marine Drive, Kochi. Photo: Onmanorama

Faridabad-based Asian Packing Machinery displayed the biggest machinery at the expo. Its collar type multihead weigher was a major attraction at the event. The 30-year-old company, which has offices in Kochi and Thrissur, offers at least 15 different types of packaging machinery.

Pilotsmith (India) Pvt Ltd, a Thrissur-based manufacturer with over three decades of experience, grabbed the visitors’ attention with a wide range of its products. The company manufactures machinery for food, pharma and packaging.

Expressing happiness and satisfaction over the large turnout of visitors, many of them prospective clients, the exhibitors called for more similar events to be organised in other parts of the state.

The mega expo featured over 120 stalls featuring products of 80 brands from across the country.

A major attraction of the expo was the stall set up by GI India Automation and Systems Pvt Ltd, a high-end robotic solution provider. Photo: Onmanorama

Leading frozen food maker Cantree Frozen is the major sponsor of the event. State Bank of India is the banking partner. The banking major offers its services for those aspiring to start small and medium enterprises at the event.

Autozone partner Maruti Arena offers special offers for visitors.

Malayala Manorama Quickerala is organising the mega event in association with the Kerala State Small Industries Association and the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Kerala Startup Mission is the technology partner while KITES India is the community partner.