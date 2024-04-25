Kochi startup FlexiCloud wins strategic investment from Ramoji Group

Kochi: FlexiCloud Internet Pvt Ltd, a Kochi-based startup, has won a strategic investment from Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd, the holding company of the Ramoji Group. The initiative is part of Ushodaya's expansion to Kerala. However, the companies have not disclosed the amount of investment.

FlexiCloud provides advanced managed cloud hosting solutions that prioritise high performance, enhanced security, and customer support. Its platform is tailored for high-traffic websites, application hosting, and e-commerce businesses, the company claims.

The investment will help FlexiCloud augment its technological base, expand its research and development efforts, and increase its market penetration. The capital infusion is expected to substantially improve FlexiCloud's infrastructure and customer support.

FlexiCloud was founded in 2017 by Vinod Chacko and later joined by Anooja Bashir as a co-founder in 2020.

The company consolidates various cloud services under a single umbrella, providing customisable server options, strategic deployment locations, and comprehensive application management. “Our platform addresses the critical needs of startups and small to medium-sized businesses by offering reliable, secure, and scalable cloud solutions,” said Anooja.

Karthik Vidyasagar, the chief investment advisor at Ushodaya Enterprises, said FlexiCloud’s commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions aligns seamlessly with his company’s values. “We anticipate significant enhancements in our service offerings through this partnership,” he stated.

Following the investment, FlexiCloud aims to enhance its Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings within the cloud hosting sector, with a particular focus on integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. “This investment will significantly bolster our technological capabilities, enabling us to deliver pioneering solutions that are both innovative and scalable,” said Binu Mathew, CFO of FlexiCloud.

FlexiCloud has received multiple accolades for its innovative solutions, including the Kerala Startup Mission’s Scale-up Grant and awards such as the Times Business Award for Most Promising Technology Startup, the National Fame Award, and the India MSME Award. The company serves over 2,200 paid subscribers across 13 countries, ranging from individual entrepreneurs to large multinational corporations.