Honda Cars India 2022 sales rise 7 pc to 95,022 units in domestic market

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd on Sunday reported a 7 per cent increase in sales in the domestic market to 95,022 units in 2022.

The company had sold 89,152 units in the domestic market in 2021, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Exports grew by 43 per cent at 23,428 units in 2022 against 16,340 units exported in the previous year, it added.

"Honda City and Amaze continue to drive volumes for HCIL and have posted a strong performance in the year 2022. We had to realign our targets due to chip shortage, which impacted our production throughout the year," its Director, Marketing and Sales, Yuichi Murata said.

On the outlook, he said, "We have stepped into the new year 2023 with renewed optimism assured by the positive performance of last year. As the overall environment continues to be encouraging and positive, the key to success will also depend on how disruptions like chip shortage are controlled to minimise the business impact".

In December 2022, the company said it registered domestic sales of 7,062 units and exports were at 1,388 units.