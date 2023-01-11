Maruti unveils EV concept with a range of 550 km

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first electric SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023.

Maruti claims a range of 550 km for the vehicle that will hit the roads in 2025. The new SUV with a 60kWh battery will be Maruti's answer to upcoming rivals, including the Creta EV.

The SUV, jointly developed by Suzuki and Toyota for the international and Indian markets, is codenamed YV8. Maruti will launch the electric vehicle in February 2025 and will be manufactured at Suzuki's Gujarat plant. Toyota will also launch its version of the electric SUV, but it will be a facelift like the Grand Vitara and Hyryder.

Suzuki will source the battery for the new vehicle from BYD, a Chinese battery manufacturer.

Maruti is also likely to launch an entry-level model with 48 kWh capacity and 400 km range. Suzuki is trying to bring it to the market in the price range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

The company had showcased the Future S electric SUV concept at the 2018 New Delhi Auto Expo and the Futuro E concept in 2020.