Electric wave at Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched

Hyundai has launched its latest electric car, the Ioniq 5, at the Auto Expo 2023.

The base price of the vehicle is Rs 44.95 lakh. The vehicle can travel 613 km on a single charge. The Ioniq 5 is the first vehicle launched by Hyundai as part of its 'beyond mobility' strategy.

Futuristic design is the biggest highlight of the Ioniq. The car has a beautiful front end, alloy wheels and rear end. Simplicity is the hallmark of design. It is built on Hyundai's skateboard platform E-GMPM (Electric Global Modular Platform).

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's first model based on a battery and electric motor. The vehicle is available in two powertrain variants and two battery pack variants in the international market. The single-motor front-wheel drive model produces around 169 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque.

The dual-motor all-wheel drive model produces 325 hp and 605 Nm torque. There are two types of battery packs with two powertrain models -- the low-range model has a 58kW battery and the high-range model has a 77.4kW battery.

The vehicle can travel up to 613 km on a single charge. Hyundai says that the 800V battery technology in the Ioniq 5 ensures fast charging. With a 220 kW DC charger installed, the vehicle needs just 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80%.