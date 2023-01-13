Fronx - compact, muscular SUV from Maruti

Our Correspondent
Published: January 13, 2023 01:34 PM IST
The vehicle is powered by a 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with idle-start stop and a 1.0L turbocharged BoosterJet petrol engine : Manorama Online

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx SUV at the ongoing auto expo. The vehicle will be available through Nexa dealerships.

Inspired by the Grand Vitara, the front end is sporty and stylish. Maruti Suzuki has tried to make the Fronx as muscular as possible.

The vehicle also comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, 360-degree camera, cruise control and six airbags.

RELATED ARTICLES

The vehicle is powered by a 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with idle-start stop and a 1.0L turbocharged BoosterJet petrol engine.

Built on the Heartect platform, the Fronx is equipped with a heads-up display and wireless charging features.

Maruti Suzuki dealerships have already started booking for Fronx.

MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout