Fronx - compact, muscular SUV from Maruti

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx SUV at the ongoing auto expo. The vehicle will be available through Nexa dealerships.



Inspired by the Grand Vitara, the front end is sporty and stylish. Maruti Suzuki has tried to make the Fronx as muscular as possible.

The vehicle also comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel, 360-degree camera, cruise control and six airbags.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine with idle-start stop and a 1.0L turbocharged BoosterJet petrol engine.

Built on the Heartect platform, the Fronx is equipped with a heads-up display and wireless charging features.

Maruti Suzuki dealerships have already started booking for Fronx.