Tata Harrier EV concept on display, offers up to 500 km range

As electric vehicles are set to continue their reign, Tata Motors has unveiled the Harrier EV concept at the auto expo. The EV version of the Harrier, the star of the SUV market, has become the cynosure of all eyes at the expo. The Harrier EV has been unveiled as a close-to-production concept.

It is built on the Omega architecture derived from the Land Rover D8 platform. While Tata hasn't revealed the exact battery capacity or electric motor specifications, the vehicle is tipped to come with a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup.

It can also provide power to charge another vehicle. The Harrier EV will feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities. V2L means that the car can be used to power other external devices. Whereas V2V means that the car can charge other electric vehicles.

The Harrier EV is expected to have a battery capacity of around 60kWh to 70kWh and will have a range of 400-500 km. Although it seems close to the ICE model at first glance, Tata has taken care to give it the character of an EV in the new model.

It has a split headlamp design with a LED light bar spanning the width of the SUV. It also has a new blanked-off grille, a redesigned front bumper featuring new angular creases and a deep-set, blacked-out housing for the main headlamp cluster.

The central air intake has been redesigned with a blanked-off panel and more EV-specific touches.

There are no major changes to the profile, but it gets new 'EV' badges on the fenders, flush door handles and wheels. At the rear, there is a full-width LED tail lamp.

Tata hasn't released any details about the interior. The Sierra EV, Avinya and Curvv are the models presented by Tata in the EV concept. The Harrier EV will go on sale in 2024.