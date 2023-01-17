Kerala Startup Mission ranked first in Asian ecosystem, fourth globally

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has been ranked first in the Asian ecosystem and fourth in the global ecosystem in 'affordable talents' in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER, 2022) released by Startup Genome.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the southern state's startup mission, KSUM, has been recognised as Asia's leading performer in promoting talent.

The recognition has been given in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report - 2022, the CM said on his Twitter handle.

"The Global Startup Ecosystem Report - 2022 has recognised Kerala's @startup_mission as Asia's leading performer in promoting talent. They've been ranked fourth globally. Last year itself, KSUM funded 200 Startups and provided 2500 hours of mentorship through various programmes," Vijayan tweeted.

KSUM, founded in 2006, is Kerala government's nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

(With PTI inputs.)