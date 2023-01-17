XUV400 offers a range of 456 km; price starts from Rs 15.99 lakh

Mahindra has announced the price of its electric SUV, the XUV400. The electric SUV comes in three different models priced at Rs 15.99 lakh for the base variant 'XE', Rs 16.49 lakh for the second XE 7.2 kW charger variant and Rs 18.99 lakh for the top-spec XL. First 5,000 people to book will get the vehicle at the introductory price. Mahindra said that the XUV400 will be made available in 34 cities of the country in the first phase. It will try to deliver 20,000 units within a year, said the company.

The XL variant uses a 39.4 kWh battery pack while the XS variant uses a 34.5 kWh battery that gives a range of 375 km. While the XS is available in 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW charger options, the XL is available only in the 7.2 kW charger. The company claims that the XL variant will travel 456 km on a single charge.

Both the battery pack models are powered by an electric motor that produces 150 hp of power and 310 Nm of torque. The XUV400 takes just 8.3 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph. The vehicle comes with a warranty of three years and eight years or 1.60 lakh kilometres for the battery and motor.

A 50 kW DC charger can charge up to 80% in 50 minutes. It takes 6 hours 30 minutes to fully charge the vehicle through a 7.2 kW charging socket and 13 hours through a 3.3 kW domestic charger. The SUV has Fun, Fast and Fearless modes apart from regenerative braking.

The wheelbase of the XUV400 is the same as the XUV300 at 2600 mm, though it is 205mm longer (4200mm). The headlamp console is similar to the XUV300. It has Mahindra's new logo and closed grille. The bumper has been given a bronze finish. The rear is also similar to the XUV300, and sits on 16-inch alloy wheels.

The interior is bathed in black and looks very similar to the XUV300. Switches and AC vents get bronze finish. The analogue instrument cluster has digital MID and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Besides, it gets dual-zone climate control, sunroof, cruise control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech with over-the-air updates. The vehicle has an IP67 safety rating battery pack, 6 airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels.